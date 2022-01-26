Bridging Families

submitted

Fifteen-year-old Ruben is a very diversely talented teen who wants a home to call his own. One to grow and thrive with parents who he can love.

Ruben’s adoption caseworker describes him as a friendly and reserved young teen, who enjoys playing many sports such as football, soccer, and basketball, but that he also has a talent for playing the guitar and accordion.

Ruben is very passionate about music and playing in the mariachi at his school, as he has a fondness for his Mexican culture.

Like many teens his age, enjoys playing video games on his PlayStation, and enjoys playing different genres of video games.

Ruben he wishes to be adopted into a loving, and caring, family. A family who will help him to achieve his educational goals. He also says it would be nice to be adopted into family with older children, as he would like siblings who could help guide him as he grows.

If you think you could be Ruben’s forever family or for another Texas child please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org where the schedule of adoption information meeting for the Rio Grande Valley are posted.

