Bridging Families
Fifteen-year-old Ruben is a very diversely talented teen who wants a home to call his own. One to grow and thrive with parents who he can love.
Ruben’s adoption caseworker describes him as a friendly and reserved young teen, who enjoys playing many sports such as football, soccer, and basketball, but that he also has a talent for playing the guitar and accordion.
Ruben is very passionate about music and playing in the mariachi at his school, as he has a fondness for his Mexican culture.
Like many teens his age, enjoys playing video games on his PlayStation, and enjoys playing different genres of video games.
Ruben he wishes to be adopted into a loving, and caring, family. A family who will help him to achieve his educational goals. He also says it would be nice to be adopted into family with older children, as he would like siblings who could help guide him as he grows.
If you think you could be Ruben’s forever family or for another Texas child please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org where the schedule of adoption information meeting for the Rio Grande Valley are posted.
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
- complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
- provide relative and non-relative references,
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.