JROTC celebrates 29th anniversary military ball

The 29th annual Alice High School JROTC Military Ball was another night of fun and comradery for cadets. On Friday, Jan. 21, JROTC cadets and their guests dressed in formal attire for a special night.

Keeping with tradition the oldest member of the JROTC, Cadet Colonel Charisma Ramirez, and the youngest member of the organization, Honorary Cadet Benjamin Pinder, took part in the cutting of the cake. Together, Ramirez and Pinder held the JROTC sword and sliced through the middle of the two cakes before the crowd of students.

JROTC objectives are to educate and train high school cadets in citizenship, promote community service, instill responsibility, character, self-discipline, and provide instruction in air and space fundamentals.

