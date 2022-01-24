National CRNA week highlights critical role of certified registered nurse anesthetists in Texas healthcare system

submitted

The Texas Association of Nurse Anesthetists (TxANA), the nation’s largest state association of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), recognizes and celebrates the critical role CRNAs play in Texas’ health care system during National CRNA Week, Jan. 23 through Jan. 29.

TxANA is working to educate Texans about the role of CRNAs in providing safe and effective anesthesia care for every patient. CRNA Week recognizes the contributions of CRNAs and Student Registered Nurses Anesthetists (SRNAs) in Texas and across the United States.

“As they have for more than 150 years, CRNAs remain with their patients throughout their procedures, administering safe anesthetic care, monitoring and treating alterations in the patient’s vital signs, and managing emergencies should they arise,” said Abby Caswell, DNP, CRNA, who currently serves as President of the TxANA Board of Directors.

More than 5,400 CRNAs are licensed to work in Texas, and they practice in every setting in which anesthesia care is delivered, including:

traditional hospital surgical suites and obstetrical delivery rooms;

critical access hospitals;

ambulatory surgical centers;

the offices of dentists, podiatrists, ophthalmologists, plastic surgeons, and pain management specialists; and U.S. military, Public Health Services, and Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare facilities.

“CRNAs across Texas have made patient safety our number one priority. The COVID-19 pandemic has tested many professions within the healthcare industry. CRNAs have been and continue to be on the frontlines of the COVID response in Texas hospitals and operating rooms.,” Caswell said.

A recent study published by the American Journal of Nursing found that CRNAs reported feeling more resilient than other professionals and were found to have the highest resilience of all the specialists who were studied.

CRNA Week is celebrated across the nation in conjunction with the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology’s (AANA). The focus of this year’s celebration is to show CRNAs on the frontlines in diverse settings, where these trusted experts deliver and advocate for safe and effective anesthesia care for all patients.

For more information about the role of CRNAs in Texas, visit txana.org. To learn more about CRNA Week, visit aana.com/membership/national-crna-week.