BPA students advance to state competition

Alice Echo News Journal

Alice High School Business Professionals of America (BPA) competed at Regional Competition on Saturday, Jan. 22 in Calallen.

The podcast team, made up of Ashley Alaniz, Nicholas Ayala, Romeo Garza, and Deandra Ybarra, placed second and advanced to state competition.

Cathy Fraga participated in fundamental word processing and placed fifth, and first alternate.

State competition will be held in Fort Worth from March 2 through 5. The BPA advisor is Yvette DeLeon.