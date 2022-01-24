Alice senior band student headed to 4A All-State Band

Alice ISD

Alice High School is being represented in the Association of Texas Small School Board (ATSSB) 4A All-State Band this year.

Senior Celeste Torres placed third in the Region 14 band auditions at a recent audition at the Alice High School.

Torres, who plays the trumpet, will attend the Texas Music Educators Association and Association of Texas Small School Bands Clinic and Convention in San Antonio in February where all-state band members will perform with a nationally-known conductor.

Less than one percent of high school band students earn all-state honors.

The Alice band had a total of nine students advance to the area band auditions. The others who performed at area were senior Allyson Rodriguez, flute; junior Zeline Gaza, clarinet; sophomore Aaron Rivera, tenor saxophone; sophomore Lucas Walker, trumpet; junior Roman Espinoza, euphonium; junior Matthew Pruneda, trombone; senior Israel Villegas, tuba; and junior Morgan Ramos, bassoon.

