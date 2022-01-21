New dementia care program at La Paloma Nursing Center in San Diego

SAN DIEGO - La Paloma Nursing Center in San Diego recently added a new care program, Life Engagement Community (LEC), that will benefit individuals with dementia.

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new facility. The new facility will concentrates on the patient's unique abilities, behaviors and cognitive levels in each of the four stages of dementia. They tailor the treatment plan to maximize their function of daily life activities, reduce stress reactions and help them maintain quality of life.

The LEC will be a holistic, person-centered dementia care unit.

"Our LEC holds 20 beds and includes a dining area, den and secure outdoor patio. There are beds available," said Melissa Garcia, administrator.

Anyone with information call 361-279-8291 or 361-800-5401.