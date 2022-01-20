Wyatt Ranches Foundation makes Vaquero Courts Park revitalization possible

SAN DIEGO - A big "thank you" was given to the Wyatt Ranches Foundation for their continued support in Duval County on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Thanks to the foundation's donation of $125,000 to the Vaquero Courts Park, the park was revitalized and given a transformation.

"They truly are a friend of Duval County," said E.B. Garcia, interim County Judge. "The Wyatt Ranches have donated, for the Vaquero Courts Park, $125,000 for the improvements, revitalizations. As you can see, it is a thing to see, to marvel."

The park was in desperate need of repairs after years of neglect.

In 2019, Roman Gonzalez, director of the West Alice Youth Center in Alice, along with Vaquero alumni and community members were given permission by the county to make improvements to the park.

At the start of the project, the property had two basketball courts, but only one was useable. There was a tennis court and some picnic tables on the property, but they were not in useable condition.

Gonzalez's renovation plans included removal and replacement of the four basketball goals, remove tennis court and turn into a full length basketball court, remove rotted picnic tables and coverings that would be replaced by new bleachers and seating for all three courts. New lights for the project will be installed and there will be a designated parking area. All of which have been completed thanks to the Wyatt Ranches Foundation.

"Every time I look out the window (of my office across the street), I see people here. They're playing basketball, they're walking, sitting, enjoying themselves. The kids are playing on the playset and it's a joy to see," Garcia said. "We are eternity grateful (to the Wyatt Ranches)."

"It's truly an honor for the Wyatt Ranches to do what they do for the communities especially Duval County, which is very dear to all of us," said Billy Wells, vice-president and treasurer for the Wyatt Ranches. "We can't say how much we are fortunate and blessed to be able to do this and hope that it helps each community member be proud of their community, (it's) growth and accomplishments able to achieve (through these) donations."

Wyatt Ranches Foundation has been a benefactor for the San Diego Rotary Park; Benavides, Freer and San Diego Independent School District among on organizations.

Gonzalez's next project in San Diego is the revitalization of the San Diego Little Miss Kickball fields, according to San Diego Mayor Sally Lichtenberger.