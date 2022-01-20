Threat of adverse weather forces Coastal Bend College to close all sites

submitted

 Due to the imminent threat of severe weather, all Coastal Bend College (CBC) sites will be closed to the public tomorrow, January 21, 2022.  Student related operations will  be conducted by CBC staff remotely. 

For any students needing assistance with advising/registration please send an email to  studentsuccess@coastalbend.edu or use the numbers below:

Coastal Bend College in Alice, Texas.

Admissions/Registrar

(361) 354-2245

Advising

(361) 354-2300

Financial Aid

(361) 354-2238

Student Services

(361) 354-2532

Business Office

For payments email  busoffice@coastalbend.edu  or call (361)354-2220 or (361)354-2213

For accounts payable  email accountspayable@coastalbend.edu  or  (361)354-2212