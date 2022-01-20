Threat of adverse weather forces Coastal Bend College to close all sites
Due to the imminent threat of severe weather, all Coastal Bend College (CBC) sites will be closed to the public tomorrow, January 21, 2022. Student related operations will be conducted by CBC staff remotely.
For any students needing assistance with advising/registration please send an email to studentsuccess@coastalbend.edu or use the numbers below:
Admissions/Registrar
(361) 354-2245
Advising
(361) 354-2300
Financial Aid
(361) 354-2238
Student Services
(361) 354-2532
Business Office
For payments email busoffice@coastalbend.edu or call (361)354-2220 or (361)354-2213
For accounts payable email accountspayable@coastalbend.edu or (361)354-2212