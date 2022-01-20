Threat of adverse weather forces Coastal Bend College to close all sites

submitted

Due to the imminent threat of severe weather, all Coastal Bend College (CBC) sites will be closed to the public tomorrow, January 21, 2022. Student related operations will be conducted by CBC staff remotely.

For any students needing assistance with advising/registration please send an email to studentsuccess@coastalbend.edu or use the numbers below:

Admissions/Registrar

(361) 354-2245

Advising

(361) 354-2300

Financial Aid

(361) 354-2238

Student Services

(361) 354-2532

Business Office

For payments email busoffice@coastalbend.edu or call (361)354-2220 or (361)354-2213

For accounts payable email accountspayable@coastalbend.edu or (361)354-2212