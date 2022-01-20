Ben Bolt Pailto Blanco ISD superintendent announces retirement

Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco (BBPB) Independent School District's Superintendent Michael Barrera publicly announced his retirement on Monday, Jan. 17. After four years of service at the district, Barrera is saying farewell.

Barrera released a statement of accomplishments he contributed to the district. His retirement comes three months after turbulence with the school board. Board members were split with Barrera's performance; the majority of board members praised his contributions and a select few pushed to end his contract.

“I personally believe that four years is about the right amount of time to stay at the helm of an organization like ours. I am very proud of the work we have accomplished. I believe new leadership and a new perspective will build on our legacy of success, and bring new ideas to the table,” Superintendent Barrera said.

Highlighted achievements during Barrera’s tenure as superintendent include:

Improved the district’s STAAR academic achievement rating from a D to a B in one school year.

Worked with area community leaders to secure funding for additional College and Career Readiness Certification programs.

Improved the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas or “FIRST” Rating from a D to a B in two school years (2018-2020).

Reduced the district’s financial position from a negative $600,000 to a healthy fund balance in less than the original plan of five years.

Reduced existing bond debt freeing up local dollars for badly needed facility repairs.

Initiated and implemented a competitive pay scale for BBPB ISD teachers and staff.

Implemented a one-to-one technology device initiative that provided computer technology for every student and teacher in the District.

Barrera's last day as superintendent will be Jan. 31.

"I'm looking forward to the next chapter with future opportunities in Jim Wells County and spending more time with his family," he said.

