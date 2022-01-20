Harbor Freight Tools 'Grand Opening' Feb. 5 in Alice

Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Alice on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 8 a.m. The store had a soft opening on Jan 19. and has brought approximately 25-30 new jobs to the community.

“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Alice and all of Jim Wells County,” said Jon Cantu, Store Manager. "We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists—any tool user who cares about value.”

The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and much more.

In 2021, Forbes Magazine recognized Harbor Freight as one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail, one of the top employers in terms of diversity, one of the top employers for women and one of the country’s top employers for veterans.

INFORMATION:

LOCATION: 1720 E Main Street, Alice, TX 78332.

HOURS: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Mon. - Sat., 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sun.

CONTACT: (361) 415-8797 or visit www.harborfreight.com