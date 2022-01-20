Christus Spohn Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Family Health Center celebrates five years

Staff Reports

CORPUS CHRISTI- The Christus Spohn Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Family Health Center is celebrating five years of serving the Corpus Christi community, while also honoring the memory and caring legacy of a community legend. Since it opened its doors in 2017, the health center has provided care to thousands of patients across South Texas, eliminating health disparities and identifying ways to increase affordable access to essential health care services.

“It is such an honor to lead the facility named after Dr. Garcia and to be able to continue his legacy of caring for patients,” said Bert Ramos, director of clinic operations for Christus Spohn Hospital Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Family Health Center. “Our Mission, to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ, goes hand-in-hand with how Dr. Garcia practiced and we hope to be here for all residents of the community we serve for generations to come.”

This summer, the Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Family Health Center will hit a milestone of one million prescriptions filled, to date. The center currently cares for more than 500 patients a week and is available for patients of all ages, from pediatric care to geriatric, as well as, expecting mothers. The Christus Spohn Memorial Quick Care Clinic offers the community a walk-in option Monday through Saturday, with no appointments necessary. There are also several other services the center offers such as labs, diabetic and behavioral classes, medication assistance, along with a team of Community Health Care Workers who help patients navigate the health care system and work to address any social and economic needs.

All of the services at the facility play an essential role in allowing the Medical Staff of the Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Family Health Center to care for patients.

In fact, recently, community health care workers were able to knock down a huge health barrier for a homeless heart patient. He found his way to the health center while wheelchair-bound. With the care he received at the facility, the patient was not only able to get back onto his feet, but he is also now on his way to full recovery. His one request was to get a bicycle. Through a donation, the patient was gifted a bicycle along with a few accessories.

“Delivering a complete healing experience that respects the individual is what we do every day as a team. We serve our communities with dignity and with a great deal of admiration,” said P. Craig Desmond, president of Christus Spohn Hospitals,

“All of us are honored to celebrate this five-year anniversary. It gives us a chance to reflect on all the hope and healing we’ve been able to offer others as we continue to live out our mission, of extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”