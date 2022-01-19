Weather: Freeze Watch in effect for Thursday night and Friday morning

A freeze watch is in effect for South Texas with a wintry mix of freezing weather for Thursday night into Friday morning, according to meteorologist Juan Acuna. A strong arctic cold front will move through South Texas Wednesday night bringing much cooler temertures to South Texas.

Freeze Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories may be issued later today or tomorrow.

Freezing precipitation can have a big impact on area roadways, especially during the Friday morning commute for local residents.

In addition to the wintry precipitation threat, freezing temperatures and strong northerly winds will result in wind chill values around 20 degrees Friday and Saturday mornings.

Snow accumulations of a dusting to less than 1/2" will be possible with the highest amounts expected to occur across the Brush Country. Significant icing will be possible with accumulations generally expected to be less than a tenth of an inch

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible along the front mainly in the Victoria Crossroads as it moves through. Cold air in the wake of the front will keep high temperatures generally in the 40s during the day on Thursday with lows falling below freezing across much of the region by Friday morning.

Follow the U.S. National Weather Service for up-to-date information.