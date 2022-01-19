T-Mobile expands home internet access in Texas

submitted

Wednesday morning, T-Mobile announced expanded access to its fixed wireless Home Internet service in 57 cities and towns across Texas. And now nearly a quarter of Texas homes with access to T-Mobile Home Internet are in small towns and rural areas.

Today, nearly four million Texans have either NO access to traditional home broadband or have only one choice. And in the middle of the pandemic, the Texas Education Agency estimated that 1.8 million students couldn’t participate in virtual learning because they didn’t have a broadband connection at home.

“I am encouraged to hear about the expansion of T-Mobile Home Internet - a new option for connectivity in our state," said State Representative Trent Ashby. "It's unacceptable how few choices my constituents in rural Texas have for reliable high-speed internet, but T-Mobile's continued investment to bridge the digital divide is a huge win that will increase competition and help drive more affordable options for Texans.”

T-Mobile Home Internet is different. The Un-carrier is making affordable, reliable home internet more accessible to millions of Americans, with no extra fees, no contracts, and no price hikes. And setup is as easy as it gets — T-Mobile will mail the gateway directly to your home, so all you have to do is plug it in, download the app and you’re connected in less than 15 minutes.

T-Mobile Home Internet is available to more than 30 million households nationwide, in more than 600 cities and towns across the country, for just $50 per month.