Premont police search for Corpus Christi man wanted in late night shooting

PREMONT - Premont police are looking for a Corpus Christi man in connection with a shooting that sent a 27-year-old Premont man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his face, Police Chief Richard Nava said.

The suspect is believed to be 40-year-old John Michael Mejia.

Nava said the suspect stole a 2011 purple/maroon Ford Fusion with paper tags. The suspect is believed to be in the Corpus Christi area.

Police are asking for the public's assistance as they search for Mejia and the stolen vehicle. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1 or their local law enforcement.

Nava warns people not to approach Mejia. He is armed and dangerous.

Events that led to shooting

Police were dispatched to a home on the 200 block of Southwest Second Street on Tuesday, Jan. 18 around 11:59 p.m. When police arrived they discovered the victim had been shot.

Officer Wilfredo Cantu was first to arrive on the scene. He was able to speak with the victim, who was conscious and alert, Nava said.

The victim was taken to a Corpus Christi hospital via Halo Flight.

According to witnesses, Mejia and the victim were in an argument at a home on the 200 block of North Bernice Street when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired the weapon.

The victim was shot in the right cheek close to his ear. He drove himself to a home on Southwest Second Street after being shot.

Nava spoke with the victim's parents who said the injuries are non-life threatening and hwill undergo surgery.

The investigation is ongoing.