COVID-19: Jim Wells County cases and statistics

Jim Wells County received confirmation of 483 additional COVID-19 cases and180 new probables, and one fatality for the week ending on January, 18.

With the newly available COVID-19 home testing future reporting for additional cases will be challenging in the weeks to come. Fatalities, hospitalizations, and high transmission rates will be reported.

For information on how to order home testing kits visit COVIDtests.gov to order testing.

Jim Wells County has reported a total of 6,982 confirmed cases from the Texas Department of Human Health Services. A total of 185 fatalities for Jim Wells County

Information gathered from the DSHS website: https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/cases.aspx