School closures in response to winter temperatures

South Texas is anticipating freezing conditions on Friday here is a list of schools closing in response to the upcoming inclement weather.

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

Premont ISD is canceling classes on Friday.

Ben Bolt-Pailto Blanco ISD will close Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21 due to rising COVID-19 cases and due to weather.

Alice ISD, Orange Grove ISD and San Diego ISD have not made a decision as of Wednesday at 3:20 p.m.

La Gloria ISD is canceling classes on Friday.

Robstown ISD will make a decision by Thursday at 3 p.m.

Banquete ISD is monitoring the situation and at this time has not made plans to close.

Agua Dulce ISD will close Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21 due to the winter weather.