Driscoll’s 30th Fiesta de los Niños rescheduled March 26

submitted

CORPUS CHRISTI – Driscoll Children’s Hospital’s annual fundraiser Fiesta de los Niños has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 26. The original date was Friday, Feb 4.

Fiesta de los Niños is celebrating its 30th year of giving corporations, individuals and the whole community a chance to join in the effort to provide better and more healthcare for the children of South Texas.

Led by longtime title sponsor Flint Hills Resources, Fiesta de los Niños is Driscoll’s signature annual fundraising event. Each year, 100 percent of the net proceeds raised from the event directly benefit the hospital. .

“As a leader in healthcare in South Texas, it is our duty to do what is in the best interest for the community, our supporters and, most importantly, the children we serve. Changing our annual celebration achieves this overarching priority,” said Sean Pieri, Vice President of Development for Driscoll Children’s Hospital. “We look forward to a grand Fiesta de los Niños in March and hope that others will join us in supporting the critical mission of Driscoll.”

For tickets or for more information, call Driscoll’s Development Foundation at (361) 694-6401 or visit www.driscollchildrens.org/fiesta-de-los-ninos.