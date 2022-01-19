January is National Mentoring Month

submitted

This January marks the 20th annual National Mentoring Month, a campaign aimed at recognizing mentoring and its impact on people’s lives. Whether it’s developing employees, supporting young people or inspiring and preparing college students, mentoring enables people to unleash their full potential by learning from others.

Mentoring can be formal or informal. While informal mentoring is more loosely structured based on the chemistry between two people and often develops into a long-term friendship, formal mentoring is based on a specific organization’s objective and brings people together on the basis of compatibility and strategic pairings. Studies show that the benefits of any type of mentoring are many and do much to facilitate personal development, encourage wise choices and help with major transitions in life.

One local foundation uses formal mentoring as the centerpiece of their mission. The Dream Come True Foundation-South Texas mission is to lift local individuals of high potential out of poverty through mentoring, education and financial assistance.

According to Jackie Ilse, board president, “without the mentoring piece, Dream Come True has no mission. And someone who is successful doesn’t always translate to a great mentor. Good mentoring requires good listening, asking questions, taking a personal interest in the mentoring relationship, and the ability to pause your own personal judgement while facilitating the success of your mentee.”

Effective mentors have a variety of reasons for answering the call of mentoring. Katrina Morris, a financial advisor with Edward Jones in Alice, is a board member and mentor with Dream Come True Foundation.

“I chose to mentor because I have been mentored myself and know first-hand what a difference it can make," Morris said.

J. Dean Craig, the assistant county attorney with Kleberg County, has a personal reason for mentoring.

“I grew up with a single parent and know what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck. I had to make several mistakes to find my way. Looking back, I wish I had someone to help direct my ambition, point out issues and offer sound advice. Now my goal is to be that person I was looking for all those years ago,” Craig said.

Equally important to having a successful mentoring relationship is for mentees to have certain qualities such as the ability to be honest in bringing up relevant matters to a mentor and the willingness to stand in the discomfort of growth even when doing so is challenging. Aaron Trevino, a criminology major at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, has been mentored with Dream Come True Foundation for six months. “I chose to have a mentor because I realize everyone has a different way of being successful. For me, I have learned that setting goals and having a mentor reminds me that if those goals aren’t met that it’s ok. Just keep aiming perhaps in a different way. Mentoring provides me focus and helps me set that boundary line between what I can do and what I will do. Without that mentor, I feel like I could be all over the place.”

National Mentoring Month was established in 2002 and has since enjoyed strong support of the President of the United States and Congress. Perhaps someone in your life took an early interest in helping, guiding, or leading you. Someone who unselfishly spent time with you and supported your journey. If so, you should know January 27, 2022 is official Thank Your Mentor Day. Perhaps reach out and express your gratitude. Most importantly, do an evaluation of yourself. Who are you teaching, guiding, or encouraging? Perhaps there are beneficiaries in your circle for you to contribute one of life’s most precious gifts: your mentorship