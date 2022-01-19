Crime Stoppers of South Texas received proclamation from Alice Mayor, Councilmembers

The month of January is also known as Crime Stoppers month. As a token of appreciation for the local charter, Crime Stoppers of South Texas, Alice Mayor Cynthia Carrasco and Councilman Ron Burke sponsored a proclamation to recognize Crime Stoppers of South Texas and its board members.

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, Cynthia and the councilmembers presented the non-profit organization with a proclamation in their honor.

The Crime Stoppers of South Texas was officially established 20 years ago in 2001 as Crime Stoppers of Alice/Jim Wells. The program is certified by the Texas Crime Stoppers Advisory Council, Office of the Governor and the Criminal Justice Division. This certifician allows the program to receive court ordered probation fees from those convicted of crimes, therefore rewards are paid from court fees with no tax dollar involvement.

Crime Stoppers has helped solve over one million crimes across the nation by encouraging citizens to help reduce crime by combining media awareness, monetary rewards and anonymity for information.

Every year, Crime Stoppers sponsors a campaign in January to increase awareness of its successful crime reduction efforts.

More:'Crime Stoppers tip' leads to seizure of 24 marijuana plants, two arrested

More:Crime Stoppers reward offered for tips in Jim Wells County fair shooting case

More:National Night Out in Alice

Anyone with information on a case who would like the opportunity to earn a cash reward and stay anonymous can call call 361-664-STOP (7867).