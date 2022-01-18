Superintendent: WAMS placed on lockout after note discovered outside school building

William Adams Middle School was placed on a lockout on Tuesday afternoon due to a note found outside of the building expressing an intent to shoot up the school, according to Superintendent Dr. Carl Scarbrough.

“Students go through a metal detector before entering the building and the note was found. but zero weapons were in the building,” Scarbrough said. “Administration and the Alice Police Department investigated the matter and the juvenile was detained at approximately 2:30 p.m.“

The school's lockout was lifted after investigation and juvenile was detained for further evaluation and questioning.