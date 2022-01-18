Police arrest Premont man in connection with assault

PREMONT - John Dereck Perez of Premont was arrested and booked into the Jim Wells County jail on Sunday, Jan. 16 in connection with an aggravated assault, according to Premont Police Chief Richard Nava.

Police were dispatched on Sunday night to a home on the 700 Block of North Elaine Street for a dispute. Upon investigation police learned that Perez, 30, had assaulted a woman and left.

The victim told the responding officer that she was hit with a pool sick in the face area and was chocked all while holding her young son, but her son was not injured. The victim also stated that when she tried to call 9-1-1.

The victim alleged that Perez grabbed and broke her phone. The victim was taken to Christus Spohn Kleberg for treatment.

Perez also faces charges on endangering a child, assault family violence/impeding breathing and interference with an emergency phone call.