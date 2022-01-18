JWC Habitat for Humanity holds "successful" fundraiser

A night of fun and dancing at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds on Monday was a "successful" fundraiser for the Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity organization.

The fundraiser featured Leslie Blasing from South Padre Island. She has been part of the non-profit's fundraiser for three years.

As part of the evening's events, the Book Lovers Club of Alice presented Dale Wilson, JWC Habitat for Humanity broad president, with a $320 donation.

Habitat for Humanity families, care-a-vanners, board members and many more gathered and mingled with CDC guidelines in mind.

The Habitat for Humanity board thanks everyone who donated, attended and contributed to the fundraiser.

