JWC Habitat for Humanity holds "successful" fundraiser

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

A night of fun and dancing at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds on Monday was a "successful" fundraiser for the Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity organization.

The fundraiser featured Leslie Blasing from South Padre Island. She has been part of the non-profit's fundraiser for three years. 

As part of the evening's events, the Book Lovers Club of Alice presented Dale Wilson, JWC Habitat for Humanity broad president, with a $320 donation.

Habitat for Humanity families, care-a-vanners, board members and many more gathered and mingled with CDC guidelines in mind.

The Habitat for Humanity board thanks everyone who donated, attended and contributed to the fundraiser. 

JWC Habitat for Humanity fundraiser at the JWC Fairgrounds.
Dale Wilson, JWC Habitat for Humanity board president, sings a duet with performer Leslie Blasing.
Book Lovers Club board members donated $320 to the JWC Habitat for Humanity. Pictured are (LtoR): Ofelia Hunter, Sandra Maldonado-Bowen, Dale Wilson, Claire Wonders and DeeDee Arismendez.
Attendees at the annual JWC Habitat for Humanity fundraiser.

