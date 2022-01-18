Bridging Families

submitted

What better way to start 2022 with a new addition to your family. There are thousands of children in need of a home.

Meet 15-year-old Mia, her younger sister Jada, 14, and 10-year-old Jayden

Note: Mia and Jada would love to be adopted together as they are siblings. Jayden is not a relative and can be adopted individually.

Mia and Jada

Meet Mia and Jada who are a pair of very bond sisters. Mia has a friendly personally and enjoys interacting with her peers. She looks forward to meeting new people and share her infectious smile, which makes everyone around her want to smile as well.

Mia is also young at heart and still enjoys spending time with her little sister Jada watching the Disney Princess series, as it is something they still enjoy doing together when they are indoors. And when it comes to the outdoors, they both can be found in the pool swimming.

Fourteen-year-old Jada can be a little shy compared to her older sister, but still a very energetic and assertive young girl who enjoys working on puzzles and being creative with art by coloring.

The pair also enjoy video games and electronics, but given a choice, like running or swimming - the pair will choose the outdoors every time.

Mia and Jada would benefit from a family that is loving, open minded, patient, considerate, and has a willingness to assist in meeting their needs, as they grow to reach their full potential.

Jayden

Jayden is an energetic 10-year-old boy who is kind, funny, and loves to play all sports. In school, Jayden likes math, reading, science, and is also working to learn to speak Spanish, He is also a very social with his peers, and loves to dance to various types of music.

Jayden loves the game of football and his favorite team is the Browns. His favorite player is Odell Beckham Jr.

Currently Jayden is running track and really enjoys being on the team.

Jayden has expressed he would like to be adopted by either a single mom or dad, or a couple, with or without other children in the home. He is also looking for a forever family who will support and share in his active enthusiasm for watching and participating in athletics.

If you think you could be Mia, Jada or Jayden's forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org where the schedule of adoption information meeting for the Rio Grande Valley are posted.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: