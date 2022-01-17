Alice residents gather to remember fight for justice and equality with annual MLK Jr. walk

The Alice community gathered Monday for its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day walk to remember King's nonviolent protests and mission.

This year, the event, hosted by the Alice Black History Delegation, was held at the Jim Wells County Courthouse with Rev. Bernard Richardson of True Light Baptist Church leading the walk as "We Shall Overcome" was played.

"One thing Dr. King stood for was that when you see somebody, don't see color. Before we're anything, before you're a Black man, before you're a Mexican-American woman, before you're an Asian male, we are human beings. We need to start treating each other like human beings," said Moe Hill, a member of the Alice Black History Delegation.

Since 1984, the City of Alice and Jim Wells County have remembered King and his "I Have a Dream" speech.

His speech empowered minorities to fight for racial equality and freedom.

Dr. King was an American Baptist minister and activist who became a leader in the American civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968. Many remember his nonviolent protests in Birmingham, Alabama in 1963 and his 1963 March on Washington, where he delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Graciela Trevino-Gonzales, Duval County historical chairperson, was the guest speaker at Monday's event. Standing on the courthouse steps, Trevino-Gonzales reminded everyone of the injustices that Hispanic Americans suffered.

"The Hispanic Americans parallel Martin Luther King and the Black community (as) we have suffered over the years. After our soldiers came back from World War 1 and World War II a lot of our minority soldiers who had fought for democracy and the right for people to run their government in foreign lands came back and were discriminated in their own country," she said. "We all have dreams. We have dreams for our grandchildren and our community. Some of those dreams are obstructed or impeded by things that are beyond our control."

Trevino-Gonzales told a story about her great-grandfather, Pedro Eznal.

"This poll tax was issued to my great-grandfather, Pedro Eznal, in 1907. He had to pay for it. This was a form of voter suppression," she said. "He was a Hispanic American, but he had to pay for the right and privilege to vote which is a vote that the Constitution grants us. A vote that should be free to everyone."

Poll taxes began in 1890 as a way to keep Blacks and other minorities from voting. Eligible voters were required to pay a poll tax before they could cast their ballot.

Eznal paid $1.75 to vote in an election in Duval County.

"Here we are in 2022, a hundred years later and we are still experiencing voter suppression. That's something we need to keep in mind and fight," Trevino-Gonzales said. "We need to put away our indifferences and our silence about injustices and speak out because that is how our communities, together, unified will prosper."

She informed the crowd about several organizations such as League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and La Raza Unida Party, which were created to fight for equality. She spoke about how Hispanic Americans like Cesar Chavez also marched for the right to be treated like Americans, and how Hispanic students in California and Texas walked out of schools when they felt that they were not represented.

"We all have dreams, regardless of our diverse backgrounds and history. We must come together in unity at this moment when our rights are being taken away from us and work diligently towards a guarantee of equity, fairness and justice for all Americans. That's what Martin Luther King would want and that's how we honor him today," Trevino-Gonzales said.