The Betty White Challenge reaches South Texas, Here's how to donate.

The Betty White Challenge is blowing up the internet with donations rolling in to help local animal shelters. The movement dubbed #BettyWhiteChallenge is challenging fans to donate $5 to help local animals in her name.

The legendary television icon would have celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday, Jan. 17, and was known for her love and support of animals.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society is taking donations online if you want to support the movement or you can help locally at the animal kennels in Alice and San Diego.

Animal control is always looking for community support.

During the colder temperatures, the kennels need blankets to keep the animals warm. Dog and cat food is always needed along with supplies such as bowls, leashes and play toys. Above all, a little love and support of adoption can make the biggest impact.

HOW TO DONATE:

ALICE ANIMAL CONTROL

COST: The adoption fee is $25.

CONTACT: Alice Police Department between 1 and 4 p.m. at 361-664-0186.

LOCATION: 1150 Commerce Street Alice, Texas 78332

INFORMATION: Monetary donations in check or money order can be mailed to Alice Police Department at 415 Main Street, Alice TX 78332. Please note the donation to animal control.

SAN DIEGO ANIMAL CONTROL

COST: The adoption fee is $15.

CONTACT: To visit the kennel call 361-562-1234 between 8 a.m. -5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Fridays.

LOCATION: 804 East Juanita St., San Diego, Texas

INFORMATION: Monetary donations in check or money order can be mailed or dropped off at the City Hall at 404 S. Mier Street, San Diego TX. 78384. Please note the donation to animal control.