Weather: Fire Hazard and Wind Advisory issued with Saturday's cold front for South Texas

A cold front Saturday morning will usher in strong northerly winds and much drier air to all of South Texas. Dry conditions, low humidity and strong winds with gusts to around 40 mph have led to a wind advisory and fire watch warning in effect through the day on Saturday for South Texas.

"Jim Wells County is currently on a 48-hour voluntary burn ban," said Patrick Thomas, Alice Fire Chief . "Any burning this weekend during the dry and windy conditions and low humidity is the perfect recipe for a fire to spread rapidly and once lit--not an easy task to control."

The U.S. National Weathers Service is reporting an elevated risk for wildfires in brush counties as grasses are dry in most areas and these conditions could cause rapid-fire growth.

Meteorologists are expecting overnight lows to range in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Isolated showers to the east and dry conditions with excessive strong northerly winds developing behind the front.