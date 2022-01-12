Alice ISD superintendent receives favorable evaluation, contract extended

Alice Independent School District's superintendent Carl Scarbrough received his evaluation during Tuesday's school board meeting and was offered a one-year contract extension.

A favorable evaluation was given, according to Scarbrough.

Board members voted four to three to extend Scarborugh's contract another year which is an additional year to the two-year extension awarded during last year's evaluation. The additional year extension will be from June 2024 to 2025.

Board members Lee Ramon, Jennifer Barrera and Ciro Zamaro voted against the contract extension and Albert Molina, Maggie Perez, Herman Arellano and Ben Salinas voted in favor.

"On behalf of the board, (we) look forward to continuing to work with Scarbrough and appreciate his work," said Board President, Maggie Perez.

Perez would not comment on the reasons why the three school board members voted against extending the contract.

"The evaluation was done in private session and due to it regarding personnel, I cannot comment on why they voted as they did, nor can they," Perez said.