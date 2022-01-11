Benavides ISD cancels classes for week due to high number of COVID-19 cases
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
BENAVIDES - A high number of positive COVID-19 cases at Benavides Independent School District has resulted in a low attendance from students and staff, according to Superintendent Dr. Marisa Chapa.
The schools will be closed for the rest of the week. Classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 17.
Rapid COVID-19 test has been made available for staff and students at Benavides Elementary.