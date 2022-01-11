Area students named to Abilene Christian University's Fall 2021 Dean's Honor Roll

submitted

More than 1,300 students were named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List at Abilene Christian University. The following local students made the list:

Ella Roberts of Corpus Christi, a sophomore majoring in Graphic Design/Advertising

Maggie May of Corp Christi, a senior majoring in Biology

To qualify for the Dean's Honor Roll, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.

