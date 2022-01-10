Shoreline Hospital to host nurse recruitment event

submitted

CORPUS CHRISTI - CHRISTUS SPOHN Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline will host an open house hiring event on Wednesday, Jan. 12 in an effort to fill open nursing positions.

CHRISTUS Spohn searches for dozens of nurses and offering up to $20,000 sign-on bonuses. New R.N graduates to the most experienced of nurses are needed. Candidates will have the opportunity to speak directly with top leaders and recruiters along with those nurse managers who could be their future bosses.

The hiring event is from 2 p.m. till 6 p.m. at the North Tower third floor of the Shoreline Hospital located at 600 Elizabeth Street.

For more information call (361) 881-3133. To RSVP to the event: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/christus-spohn-shoreline-open-house-for-rns-new-grad-rns-nurse-externs-tickets-231863408697