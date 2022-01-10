Jim Wells County's COVID cases increased by 451

Staff Reports

Jim Wells County reported 451 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 69 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 7,887 cases and 184 deaths.

New coronavirus cases leaped in Texas in the week ending Sunday, Jan.9, as 451,298 cases were reported. The previous week had 111,397 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Texas ranked 14th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 75.9 percent from the week before, with 4,967,431 cases reported.

The New Year's holiday weekend significantly disrupted who got tested, how many people got tested, what labs operated and what government agencies reported on time. Many of the New Year's weekend reports were shifted into the latest week, and the previous week was disrupted by late reporting from the weekend of Christmas. Consequently, week-to-week comparisons will be skewed and these numbers will be unreliable even as they're accurate to what states reported.

Within Texas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Loving County with 14,201 cases per 100,000 per week; Jim Hogg County with 5,096; and Dimmit County with 3,674. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Texas ranked 29th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 67.7 percent of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 74.3 percent, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Texas reported administering another 888,858 vaccine doses, including 248,950 first doses. In the previous week, the state-administered 593,458 vaccine doses, including 149,965 first doses. In all, Texas reported it has administered 41,500,931 total doses.

In Texas, 758 fatalities were reported of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday, Jan. 9. In the week before that, 422 fatalities were reported.

A total of 5,039,605 people in Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 76,502 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows.

Texas's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Jan. 9.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 17,903

The week before that: 14,108

Four weeks ago: 6,464

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 187,807

The week before that: 147,897

Four weeks ago: 91,573

Hospitals in 49 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 39 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 50 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

