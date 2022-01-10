Care-a-vanners arrive in Jim Wells County to help build 19th Habitat for Humanity home

Sunday night, a group of volunteers gathered at the Church of Christ on Morningside Drive for a night for comradery and brisket dinner.

Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity board of directors welcomed the care-a-vanners to the county. The care-a-vanners will be working on the non-profit organization's 19th home. During the welcome, the care-a-vanners mingled with the current homeowners, pasted homeowners and board of directors.

Care-a-vanners are a group of volunteers who travel the nation building homes for the national non-profit organization.

Care-a-vanners were treated to a brisket dinner, made by Board President Dale Wilson, along with trimmings and desserts.

The care-a-vanners will work on the inside of the local affiliate's 19th home for the Espinoza family.

The Espinoza's home will be built on South Adams Street. The family is made up of Cassandra Lopez Espinoza, Jacob Espinoza and their two daughters, 9-year-old Mia and 4-year-old Mylah.

Care-a-vanners come from across the nation to volunteer.

