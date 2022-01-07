Agents find undocumented individuals inside railcars, one suffers medical emergency

Staff Reports

HEBBRONVILLE- Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents continue to encounter undocumented individuals using railcars as they travel further into the United States.

Agents conducting train checks near Hebbronville discovered eight undocumented individuals inside a car-hauler.

Border Patrol EMT provided immediate medical assistance to one individual suffering from seizures. The individual was transported by air to the nearest hospital in Corpus Christi.

This dangerous method of traveling through the U.S. after illegal entry is strongly discouraged as it often results in serious injury or death, according to the press release. Many times, migrants choose this grueling method of transportation without realizing the consequences of their actions until it is too late.

All the individuals were from the countries of Mexico, Guatemala, and El Salvador.