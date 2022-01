Candidates for March 1 election in Duval and Jim Wells Counties

March 1 elections are not has far away as we may think. Candidates have filed to run and political signs are showing up through the different counties.

Important dates to remember this election are:

Last day to register is Jan. 31.

Early voting is from Feb. 14 through Feb. 25

Election Day is March 1

Here is a list of candidates running for Duval and Jim Wells County offices.

Jim Wells County

County Judge

Republican - Amanda Sue Friedeck

Democrat - Juan Rodriguez Jr. (Incumbent)

Democrat - Pedro "Pete" Trevino

County Court-at-law Judge

Democrat - Michael Ventura Garcia

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Republican - Hector L. Villarreal

Democrat - Richard De Leon (Incumbent)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Republican - Matthew John Schmidt

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Democrat - Anna M. Recio

Democrat - Maria R. Rosie Vera

Democrat - Sylvia Johnson

Justice of the Peace Precinct 5

Republican - McKenzie Brooke "Kenzie" Chapa

Democrat - Margo G. Mendoza

Justice of the Peace Precinct 6

Democrat - Noe "Chato" Cadena

Democrat - Michael Gonzalez

Democrat - Mauricio Rene Garza II

County Clerk

Democrat - Juvencio (J.C.) C. Perez (Incumbent)

Republican - Bianca Matthews

District Clerk

Democrat - R. David Guerrero

Democrat - David L. Gonzalez

Commissioner Precinct 2

Democrat - Ventura Garcia

Democrat - Pete H. Crisp

Commissioner Precinct 4

Democrat - Mauricio "Wicho" Gonzalez

Democrat - Francisco Frank Moreno Jr.

County Treasurer

Democrat - Marcos A. Mark Dominguez

Republican - Ricardo Ric Rubio

Duval County

County Judge

Democrat - Arnoldo "Guero" Cantu

Democrat - Albert T. Martinez

Democrat - Chris Waller

Republican - Ruben A. Martinez

District Clerk

Democrat - Rachel Saenz Vela

County Clerk

Democrat - Elodia Maldonado - Garza

Democrat - Araceli "Sally" Lichtenberger

Democrat - Roel R. Perez

County Treasurer

Democrat - Sylvia Lazo

Commissioner Precinct 2

Democrat - Baldemar F. Alaniz

Democrat - Eloy V. Perez

Democrat - Adalberto "Chaico" Vera

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Democrat - Belinda Torres Diaz

Democrat - Ovidio (O.J) Espinoza Jr.

Democrat - Oscar Garza Jr.

Democrat - Marty Perez

Republican - Eddie Balboa Jr.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Democrat - Geraldita (Tita) Martinez (Incumbent)

Justice of the Peace - Precinct 2

Democrat - Annabel Chapa-Canales (Incumbent)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Democrat - Aida C. Estraca (Incumbent)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4