Angelo State University announces 2021 fall graduates

Angelo State University conferred 658 undergraduate and graduate degrees on 657 graduates during the 2021 fall commencement exercises on Dec. 11, 2021, at the Junell Center/Stephens Arena in San Angelo, Texas.

A full list of the graduates is available on the ASU website at angelo.edu/commencement.

Graduates from Nueces County include:

Priscilla Benavidez of Robstown Master of Education in Guidance and Counseling

Erika Garcia of Corpus Christi Master of Arts in Mental Health and Wellness Counseling

Diamond Gullett of Corpus Christi Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Mason Smith of Corpus Christi Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting

