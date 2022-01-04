Body found near CR 319 in Jim Wells County, investigation ongoing

A body was discovered on a property near County Road 319 off of Highway 359 north of Alice, Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno confirmed.

Bueno said the body is of a young woman, "possibly undocumented."

The body appears to have been exposed to the elements for "a couple of days."

The identity has not been released.

Sheriff Bueno said an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death. However, he does not suspect foul play.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.