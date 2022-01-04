Body found near CR 319 in Jim Wells County, investigation ongoing

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

A body was discovered on a property near County Road 319 off of Highway 359 north of Alice, Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno confirmed.

Bueno said the body is of a young woman, "possibly undocumented."

The body appears to have been exposed to the elements for "a couple of days."

Sheriff investigators are on a property near County Road 319 with a dead body.

The identity has not been released. 

Sheriff Bueno said an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death. However, he does not suspect foul play. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigation into dead body found near County Road 319 off of Highway 359.

This is a developing story. 