San Diego ISD students back to virtual learning due to Covid concerns

SAN DIEGO - The second semester of school was scheduled to start on Wednesday, Jan. 5 for San Diego Independent School District. However, on Tuesday, Jan. 4, the district sent out notices to parents to inform them of a "return to virtual learning."

"We believe that it is in the best interest of the school district for our students to return to virtual learning for the remainder of the week," according to the notice to parents.

The return to virtual learning is only for this week.

"Decisions to return to virtual learning or return to school are based on the ever-changing impact of COVID-19 throughout our community," said district administration.

The notice does not confirm Covid cases within the district.