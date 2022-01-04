Jim Wells County Constable questioned on license credentials

Jim Wells County (JWC) Constable Gerald Arismendez is facing some public scrutiny due to a lapsed licensing issue as a certified peace officer for his position in the county.

"I'm saddened to say that there are some malicious persons out there that are looking to discredit me and my electoral victory as the duly elected constable," Arismendez said. "I have completed over 226 training hours since I was sworn in."

Arismendez was elected as the Constable for Precinct 5 in November 2020 and sworn in on January 2021 with previous employment as the police chief in Mathis and in Orange Grove.

"Due to my credentials and previous employment my certification was a recertification and there is an override stipulation for elected officers, "Arismendez explained.

Arismendez submitted the endorsement letter to the county attorney on Monday, Jan. 3. He is scheduled to take the recertification licensing exam on Jan. 12.

County Attorney Michael Guerra said Arismendez's lapsed license credentials will be placed on the agenda during the next commissioner's court to establish a petition for a removal of the position.

"The county became aware of the issue in June and sent out letters to all five constables and precinct five was the only officer not licensed," Guerra said. "By statute, Arismendez had 270 days to complete the credentialed licensing but that timeframe ended in September."

"This is a black and white issue for the county," Guerra added. "He is not licensed and the issue will be placed on the commissioner's court agenda on Jan. 10 to start the petition for removal. If Arismendez passes the exam on the 12th he will hold the position. If he fails the exam then the petition will be either be processed by the attorney general or by the county. Depending on that time frame which can be lengthy and if and when he passes the exam will determine the outcome."

Arismendez said due to COVID many of the classes were not being offered and he recently traveled to Alvin Community College to retake a class needed for the recertification.

"Under the Texas Commission of Law Enforcement (TCOLE) credential regulations, the 270 days to become licensed does not cut off his authority to perform elected official peace officer duties," said Gretchen Grigsby with TCOLE. "Constable Gerald Arismendez is actively pursuing his recertification and in compliance."

TCOLE mailed a letter to Arismendez endorsing his application to retake the exam and awarded him until June 2022 to complete it. Due to the endorsement letter and Arismendez's elected position he is authorized to perform peace officer duties until the allocated timeframe unless he fails the exam and the county's petition is expedited quickly.