Congressman Vela Introduces the Bipartisan Saving America’s Future by Educating (SAFE) Kids Act

Recently, Congressman Filemon Vela (D-TX) along with Congressman Mooney (R-WV) introduced the bipartisan Saving America’s Future by Educating (SAFE) Kids Act of 2021. The bill will enable the development and distribution of an evidence-based curriculum for kindergarten through 12th grade students on substance abuse and misuse. This bill focuses on opioid and synthetic drug abuse but also addresses the dangers and harmful impacts of vaping, e-cigarettes, tobacco, and related substances.

“I am proud to introduce bipartisan legislation that uses data to increase substance abuse education for our children and teens. America’s youth deserve the educational tools that have been proven to result in better health outcomes rather than outdated substance abuse prevention methods,” said Congressman Vela. “Providing our nation’s adolescents with evidence-based resources to curb recent spikes in substance use will help prevent these harmful and deadly addictions among our young people.”

“I’m proud to cosponsor the SAFE Kids Act, which will create a grant program through the Department of Education to establish an age-appropriate curriculum on the negative impact of substance abuse in our schools,” said Congressman Mooney. “This legislation will help equip our children with the knowledge and resources to combat the opioid epidemic, which took the lives of over 93,000 Americans last year. The highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period and the largest increase since at least 1999. I’m glad to see Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle coming together on proactive solutions for the next generation now facing this devastating crisis.”