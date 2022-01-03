TABPHE-CC kicks off local Blaxploitation Film Festival on MLK Day

submitted

CORPUS CHRISTI - In the 1970s, in the shadows of the Black Civil Rights Movement, a genre of film – commonly referred to as Blaxploitation – rose in popularity throughout the United States. For the first time, feature films starred Black-majority casts and were guided by the vision of Black directors and script writers.

The Corpus Christi chapter of the Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education(TABPHE-CC) looks forward to celebrating five of the most popular Blaxploitation films beginning on MLK Day, Jan. 17, at 4 p.m., and every Saturday at 5 p.m. during Black History Month in February. Each screening will have a reception beginning an hour before the screening. All films will be shown at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

Carlos Israel Villarreal, a local filmmaker and founder of Produce Goods, will speak about the history of the Blaxploitation genre and take audience questions during the Jan. 17 kick-off event.

“This year our organization plans to revisit, reflect and reclaim our time. This movie selection celebrates an era and also recognizes some of the parallels between what was captured on screen over 40 years ago and what exists in current day society,” said Simoné Sanders, TABPHE-CC president.

Tickets for all five events are limited and should be reserved on EventBrite, by emailingtabphecc@yahoo.com, or by calling 361-695-6661 or361-739-1367. All tickets are presale only. Tickets for the January kick-off screening of “Shaft” are $25 and include an appetizer, drink and popcorn for each guest. Tickets for the February movies are $15 each (or $55 for the entire month)and include a drink and popcorn for each guest.

All profits from ticket sales will be utilized to support the mission, goals and programs of TABPHE-CC.

Break-Out Box: All February shows start at 5 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema,7601 S. Staples Street. A mixer will begin one hour before each showing.