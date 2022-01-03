Jim Wells County's COVID cases rise

Jim Wells County (JWC) reported 69 cases and zero deaths in the latest week ending on Sunday, Jan 2. A week earlier, it had reported 23 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, JWC has reported 7,436 cases and 183 deaths.

New coronavirus cases leaped in Texas ending last week, rising 148 percent as 111,397 cases were reported. The previous week had 44,936 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Christmas and New Year's significantly disrupted who got tested, how many people got tested, what labs operated and what government agencies reported on time. Some of the Christmas weekend reports were shifted into the latest week. Most states reported no cases at all the weekend of New Year's, which will bump those reports into the following week. Consequently, week-to-week comparisons will be skewed and these numbers will be unreliable even as they're accurate to what states reported.

In the week ending Thursday, Dec. 30, Texas reported administering another 593,458 vaccine doses, including 149,965 first doses. In the previous week, the state-administered 837,022 vaccine doses, including 197,167 first doses. In all, Texas reported it has administered 40,612,073 total doses.

Across Texas, cases fell in 25 counties, with the best declines in Hopkins County, with 38 cases from 759 a week earlier; in Wood County, with 34 cases from 222; and in Rains County, with 5 cases from 126.

In Texas, 422 fatalities were reported of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 245 people were reported deceased.

A total of 4,588,307 people in Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 75,744 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States, 55,114,057 people have tested positive and 826,060 people have died.

Texas's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Jan. 2.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 13,954

The week before that: 7,862

Four weeks ago: 6,394

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 146,041

The week before that: 99,270

Four weeks ago: 86,518

Hospitals in 42 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 32 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 48 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.