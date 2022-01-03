Freer ISD delays classes due to Covid cases

FREER - Ten students and 9 employees at Freer Independent School District are positive for Covid, according to an announcement made by the district via Facebook. As caution the district has canceled classes for two days day and will resume on Thursday, Jan. 6.

"In addition, we have several more students and employees who are experiencing symptoms related to Covid-19 to having to quarantine due to households exposures to Covid-19," said Conrad Cantu, Freer ISD superintendent. "We have more than five cases at two or more campuses which places us in stage four - facility closure for at least two days."

They are continuing to gather information on any individuals with the virus and or those in close contact.

"Freer ISD has some extra instructional minutes planned in the academic calendar so there will not be a need to make up the instructional minutes lost for school closure for the next two days," Cantu wrote in the announcement.