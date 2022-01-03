Bridging Families

submitted

With a new year, many are making New Year's Resolution. One resolution that many children throughout Texas and the nation would benefit greatly would be a new family member.

Daniela, 16, always has a smile on her face. She is a sweet and caring teenager who enjoys working with make-up and giving other girls makeovers. Along with these makeovers, she has an eye for fashion and loves to wear outfits that are vibrant in colors to match her personality.

In school Daniela, has a very keen interest in science class, as she really likes to know how and why things work. Outside of the classroom, she likes to compose song lyrics, she hopes will be sung one day by a band.

Daniela likes spending time with her current caretakers, as she enjoys family type activities, and is seeking to be matched with her forever family to create those forever memories with them.

Daniela’s desire is a family that will make her teenager years memorable, fun, enjoyable, and would like to experience this by traveling, as she would like to see the world around her.

Daniela is very open to being adopted by parents who already have children in the home, as she would like to be a part of a big family.

If you think you can be the forever parent for Daniela or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

