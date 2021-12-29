Firework stand burglarized, cash reward offered

At a time for celebrations, one firework stand owner is not feeling cheerful after learning someone broke into one of his stands in Alice and stole approximately $3,000 worth of fireworks.

Noel Saenz, owner of Noel's Fireworks, received a call Wednesday from his stand operator informing him of the break-in at his stand on 1204 Farm-to-Market 665, near the KC Hall.

Now, Saenz is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) who "peeled open the bottom of the door, entered and left with merchandise."

Patricia Zambrano, stand operator said they closed up around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night and when they arrived on Wednesday they found the stand had been burglarized and evidence of the criminal(s).

The crime was reported to the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office.

Saenz asks anyone with information to please call the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office is investigating the burglary and can be reached at 361-668-0341.