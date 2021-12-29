Coastal Bend students featured in recent ATSSB concert

Students from the Coastal Bend area took part in the recent Association of Texas Small School Bands (ATSSB) concert in Kingsville at the Texas A&M University's Edward Jones Auditorium.

ATSSB is organized to promote, encourage participation in and maintain small school bands in the state of Texas, according to their website.

Students were participated auditioned for their spots in the band the broken up into classifications depending on school size, as well as symphonic and concert bands.

Junior High 1C Concert Band

Flute - Eliana Sanchez - Ben Bolt Middle School - seventh grade

Flute - Evangeline Rosas - Falfurrias Junior High - seventh grade

Bb Clarinet - Mia Ortiz - Banquete Junior High - seventh grade

Bb Clarinet - Jesse Lara - Falfurrias Junior High - eighth grade

Alto Saxophone - Celeste Ruiz - Falfurrias Junior High - seventh grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Lauren Sanchez - Falfurrias Junior High - eighth grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Simplicity Chapa - Falfurrias Junior High - eighth grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Jose Gomez - Bernarda Jaime Junior High (San Diego) - eighth grade

Euphonium - Araceli Villagran - Ben Bolt Middle School - seventh grade

Euphonium - D'artagnan Wyatt Cruz - Ben Bolt Middle School - eighth grade

Euphonium - Antonio Herrera - Agua Dulce High School - eighth grade

Tuba - Jose Torres Corona - Banquete Junior High - eighth grade

Percussion - Gabriel Gonzalez - Ben Bolt Middle School - seventh grade

Percussion - Samantha Davila - Falfurrias Junior High - eighth grade

Junior High 2C/3C MS Symphonic Band

Flute - Stephen Flores - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade

Flute - Olivia Garza - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade

Flute - Peyton Fairchild - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade

Flute - Julia Adams - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade

Flute - Zoe Chaney - Calallen Middle School - seventh grade

Flute - Areli Salazar - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade

Flute - Kayla Boone - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade

Oboe - Aubrey Thomas - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade

Oboe - Noah Rosenbaum - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - seventh grade

Bb Clarinet - Gwen Aguilar - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade

Bb Clarinet - Kendra Delgado - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade

Bb Clarinet - Alexia Herrero - Tuloso - Midway Middle School - eighth grade

Bb Clarinet - Kakayla Hinojosa - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade

Bb Clarinet - Jaclyn Briggs - Calallen Middle School - seventh grade

Bb Clarinet - Hailey Acosta - Calallen Middle School - seventh grade

Bb Clarinet - Xochitl Pena Ruiz - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - seventh grade

Bass Clarinet - Elise Eichner - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade

Bass Clarinet - Callie Petry - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade

Bassoon - Lena Garza - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade

Bassoon - Kaitlyn Dunn - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade

Alto Saxophone - Nicholas Rossi - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade

Alto Saxophone - Dante Gamez - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade

Alto Saxophone - joaquin Alonzo - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade

Tenor Saxophone - Jermaine Bernard - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade

Baritone Saxophone - Cash Brunkenhoefer - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Breanna Banda - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Jade Bennett - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Kalyssa Lerma - Seale Junior High (Robstown) - eighth grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Jerret Alejandro - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Giovani Covarrubias - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Vicent Aquino - Calallen Middle School - eight grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Christian Regalado - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Rolando Arias - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - seventh grade

French Horn - Gabriel Sandoval - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade

French Horn - Emily Rivadeneyra - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade

French Horn - Soraya Tobias - Seal Junior High (Robstown) - eighth grade

French Horn - Chloe Guillory - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade

French Horn - Madeline Rodriguez - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade

Tenor Trombone - Samuel Valadez - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade

Tenor Trombone - Jaydon Garza - Seale Junior High (Robstown) - eighth grade

Tenor Trombone - Zachary Nitzel - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade

Euphonium - Noah Smithwick - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade

Euphonium - Julian DeLeon - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade

Euphonium - Jesimiel Cadena - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade

Tuba - Aldo Fernandez - Tul0so-Midway Middle School - eighth grade

Tuba - Caleb Limon - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade

Percussion - Madalyn Valperts - Calallen Middle School - eight grade

Percussion - McKinnon Theiss - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eight grade

Percussion - Ian Yzaguirre - Calallen Middle School - seventh grade

Percussion - Matthew Vela - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - seventh grade

Percussion - Francisco Martinez - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - seventh grade

Junior High 2C/3C Concert Band

Flute - Kathryn Vasquez - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade

Flute - Natalie Elizaldi - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eight grade

Flute - Araceli Arredondo - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade

Flute - Sienna Zungia - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade

Flute - Makayla Wyatt - Calallen Middle School - seventh grade

Flute - Avril Aldaba - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade

Flute - Addison Anzaldua - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - seventh grade

Flute - Tiffany Kim - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade

Flute - Aubrey Garcia - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade

Flute - Gabrielle Wright - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade

Oboe - Skylar Van Der Zeeuw - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade

Bb Clarinet - Giselle Vazquez - Calallen Middle School - seventh grade

Bb Clarinet - Elizabeth Castillo - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade

Bb Clarinet - Andrea Garduno - Orange Grove Junior High - eighth grade

Bb Clarinet - Shannon Armstrong - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade

Alto Saxophone - Brandon Ramirez - Orange Grove Junior High - seventh grade

Alto Saxophone - Caleb Flores - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade

Alto Saxophone - Evan Hinojosa - Seale Junior High (Robstown) - eighth grade

Alto Saxophone - Ari Hernandez - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade

Tenor Saxophone - Matthew Martinez - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade

Tenor Saxophone - Faith Morales - Calallen Middle School - seventh grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Micah Torres - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - seventh grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Diego Cantu - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eight grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Aiden Rodriguez - Calallen Middle School - seventh grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Alexys Diaz - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Jalin Rodriguez - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Salome Harms - Calallen Middle School - seventh grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Nathaniel Garcia - Seale Junior High (Robstown) - eighth grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Stephen Sanders - Calallen Middle School - seventh grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Eileen Trevino - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade

French Horn - Tristan Perez - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - seventh grade

French Horn - Garrett Sigler - Orange Grove Junior High - eighth grade

French Horn - Aaron De La Rosa - Seale Junior High (Robstown) - eighth grade

Tenor Trombone - Lino Garcia - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade

Tenor Trombone - Jacob Arellano - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade

Euphonium - Praxediz Amador - Orange Grove Junior High - eighth grade

Euphonium - Austin Garza - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade

Tuba - Anessa Flores - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade

Tuba - Morgan McCarthy - Seale Junior High (Robstown) - eighth grade

Tuba - William Lewis - West Oso Junior High - seventh grade

Percussion - Callie Graves - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade

Percussion - Paloma Calderon - Seale Junior High (Robstown) - eighth grade

Percussion - Sebastian Martinez - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade

High School 1A-3A Symphonic Band

Flute - Audrey Garza - Falfurrias High School - 12th grade

Flute - David Gonzalez - Bishop High School - 12th grade

Bb Clarinet - Leeann Lopez - Orange Grove High School - 12th grade

Bb Clarinet - Alejandra Trevino - San Diego High School - 12th grade

Bb Clarinet - Jocelyn Torres - San Diego High School - 12th grade

Bb Clarinet - Daniella Gracia - Banquete High School - 12th grade

Bb Clarinet - Adolfo Conchas - Orange Grove High School - 11th grade

Bb Clarinet - Makayla Owens - Bishop High School - 10th grade

Alto Clarinet - Yzabelle Limon - West Oso High School - 11th grade

Alto Saxophone - Jose Flores - Orange Grove High School - 11th grade

Alto Saxophone - Corey Lazo - San Diego High School - 12th grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Luke Trejo - Orange Grove High School - 12th grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Karyna Posada - Orange Grove High School - 12th grade

Tenor Trombone - Randon Hughes - Orange Grove High School - 12th grade

Tenor Trombone - Elyan Gutierrez - San Diego High School - 11th grade

Tenor Trombone - Xavier Diaz - Bishop High School - ninth grade

Tenor Trombone - Aaron Garza - Falfurrias High School - 10th grade

Euphonium - Christian Rodriguez - Orange Grove High School - 11th grade

Euphonium - Frank Villarreal - Bishop High School - 12th grade

Tuba - Christopher Gallegos - Orange Grove High School - 12th grade

Tuba - Craig Gordon - Orange Grove High School - 12th grade

Tuba - Ryan Gonzales - Agua Dulce High School - 12th grade

Tuba - Nathan Rodriguez - Falfurrias High School - 12th grade

Percussion - Chelsea Flores - Orange Grove High School - 11th grade

Percussion - Melanie Cisneros - Orange Grove High School - 11th grade

High School 1A-3A Concert Band

Flute - Sarah Soriano - Falfurrias High School - 12th grade

Flute - Gabrielle Montgomery - Orange Grove High School - 10th grade

Flute - Alondra Oropeza - Falfurrias High School - 11th grade

Flute - Annaliese Gonzalez - Orange Grove High School - 12th grade

Flute - Derek Lopez - San Diego High School - 12th grade

Bb Clarinet - Ariel Pousson - Orange Grove High School - 10th grade

Bb Clarinet - Grace Del Bosque - Bishop High School - 11th grade

Bb Clarinet - Adolfo Montes - Freer High School - 10th grade

Bb Clarinet - Kristen Garza - Falfurrias High School - 12th grade

Bass Clarinet - Jesus Gonzalez - Falfurrias High School - 11th grade

Contra-Bass - Kaitlyn Guzman - Calallen High School - ninth grade

Alto Saxophone - Matthew Cobos - Bishop High School - 10th grade

Alto Saxophone - Rachel Benedict - Orange Grove High School - 10th grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Jon-Michael Gonzalez - Orange Grove High School - 12th grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Sean Hoelscher - Orange Grove High School - 11th grade

Tenor Trombone - Jasmine Eulenfeld - Bishop High School - 12th grade

Tenor Trombone - Brandon Barrera - San Diego High School - 12th grade

Tenor Trombone - Christopher Garza - Falfurrias High School - ninth grade

Euphonium - Nathaniel Cantu - Banquete High School - 12th grade

Percussion - Kayla Aguilar - San Diego High School - 12th grade

Percussion - Faustino Castro - Orange Grove High School - 11th grade

Percussion - Lillian Vasquez - Orange Grove High School - 10th grade

High School 4A Symphonic Band

Flute - Allyson Rodriguez - Alice High School - 12th grade

Flute - Joel Narvaez - Calallen High School - ninth grade

Flute - Jake Norsworthy - Calallen High School - 12th grade

Flute - Angelina Palacios - Tuloso-Midway High School - 11th grade

Flute - Hannah Phillips - Tuloso-Midway High School - 11th grade

Oboe - Ruthie Ingram - Orange Grove High School - 11th grade

Bassoon - Isabella Garcia - Calallen High School - 11th grade

Bassoon - Morgan Ramos - Alice High School - 11th grade

Bb Clarinet - Maricarmen De La Rosa - Tuloso-Midway High School - 11th grade

Bb Clarinet - Angel Perez - Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco High School - 10th grade

Bb Clarinet - Zelina Gaza - Alice High School - 11th grade

Bb Clarinet - Alexis Lara - Tuloso-Midway High School - 12th grade

Bb Clarinet - Katelyn Wilson - Calallen High School - 11th grade

Bb Clarinet - Meredith Majek - Calallen High School - 11th grade

Bb Clarinet - Victoria Avila - Robstown High School - ninth grade

Bb Clarinet - Jordan Laningham - Tuloso-Midway High School - 10th grade

Alto Clarinet - Emily Garza - Calallen High School - 12th grade

Bass Clarinet - Angel Garza - Robstown High School - 10th grade

Bass Clarinet - Alexis Guevara - Tuloso-Midway High School - 11th grade

Alto Saxophone - Kevin Hernandez - Calallen High School - 12th grade

Alto Saxophone - Jose Magallanez - Calallen High School - 11th grade

Alto Saxophone - Jase Nelson - Calallen High School - 11th grade

Tenor Saxophone - Ezekiel Adams - Tuloso-Midway High School - 11th grade

Tenor Saxophone - Aaron Rivera - Alice High School - 10th grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Caleb Morales - Robstown High School - 12th grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Tommy Cabello - Robstown High School - 12th grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Lucas Walker - Alice High School - 10th grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Celeste Torres - Alice High School - 12th grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Steven Valdez - Tuloso-Midway High School - 11th grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Jose Santoyo-Garza - Calallen High School - 11th grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Jeremy Vasquez - Alice High School - 12th grade

Cornet/Trumpet - Jonathan Litchenberg - Tuloso-Midway High School - 10th grade

French Horn - Sonya Tobias - Robstown high School - ninth grade

French Horn - Devien Flores - Calallen High School - ninth grade

French Horn - Carly Martinez - Alice High School - 11th grade

Tenor Trombone - Matthew Pruneda - Alice High School - 11th grade

Tenor Trombone - David Gonzalez - Tuloso-Midway High School - 10th grade

Tenor Trombone - Jezreel Perez - Tuloso-Midway High School - 10th grade

Bass Trombone - Layne Bennett - Calallen High School - 11th grade

Euphonium - David Hernandez - Robstown High School - 12th grade

Euphonium - Roman Espinoza - Alice High School - 11th grade

Tuba - Israel Villegas - Alice High School - 12th grade

Tuba - Emily Lopez - Tuloso-Midway High School - 10th grade

Tuba - Jonathan Mitchell - West Oso High School - 12th grade

Tuba - Martin Perez - Robstown High School - 10th grade

Tuba - David Huerta - Tuloso-Midway High School - ninth grade

Percussion - Joseph Garcia - Calallen High School - 11th grade

Percussion - Greg Gomez - Robstown High School - 12th grade

Percussion - Jesse Vasquez - Robstown High School - 10th grade

Percussion - Maryssa Rivera - Calallen High School - 11th grade

