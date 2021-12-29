Coastal Bend students featured in recent ATSSB concert
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
Students from the Coastal Bend area took part in the recent Association of Texas Small School Bands (ATSSB) concert in Kingsville at the Texas A&M University's Edward Jones Auditorium.
ATSSB is organized to promote, encourage participation in and maintain small school bands in the state of Texas, according to their website.
Students were participated auditioned for their spots in the band the broken up into classifications depending on school size, as well as symphonic and concert bands.
Junior High 1C Concert Band
- Flute - Eliana Sanchez - Ben Bolt Middle School - seventh grade
- Flute - Evangeline Rosas - Falfurrias Junior High - seventh grade
- Bb Clarinet - Mia Ortiz - Banquete Junior High - seventh grade
- Bb Clarinet - Jesse Lara - Falfurrias Junior High - eighth grade
- Alto Saxophone - Celeste Ruiz - Falfurrias Junior High - seventh grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Lauren Sanchez - Falfurrias Junior High - eighth grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Simplicity Chapa - Falfurrias Junior High - eighth grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Jose Gomez - Bernarda Jaime Junior High (San Diego) - eighth grade
- Euphonium - Araceli Villagran - Ben Bolt Middle School - seventh grade
- Euphonium - D'artagnan Wyatt Cruz - Ben Bolt Middle School - eighth grade
- Euphonium - Antonio Herrera - Agua Dulce High School - eighth grade
- Tuba - Jose Torres Corona - Banquete Junior High - eighth grade
- Percussion - Gabriel Gonzalez - Ben Bolt Middle School - seventh grade
- Percussion - Samantha Davila - Falfurrias Junior High - eighth grade
Junior High 2C/3C MS Symphonic Band
- Flute - Stephen Flores - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade
- Flute - Olivia Garza - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade
- Flute - Peyton Fairchild - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade
- Flute - Julia Adams - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade
- Flute - Zoe Chaney - Calallen Middle School - seventh grade
- Flute - Areli Salazar - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade
- Flute - Kayla Boone - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade
- Oboe - Aubrey Thomas - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade
- Oboe - Noah Rosenbaum - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - seventh grade
- Bb Clarinet - Gwen Aguilar - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade
- Bb Clarinet - Kendra Delgado - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade
- Bb Clarinet - Alexia Herrero - Tuloso - Midway Middle School - eighth grade
- Bb Clarinet - Kakayla Hinojosa - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade
- Bb Clarinet - Jaclyn Briggs - Calallen Middle School - seventh grade
- Bb Clarinet - Hailey Acosta - Calallen Middle School - seventh grade
- Bb Clarinet - Xochitl Pena Ruiz - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - seventh grade
- Bass Clarinet - Elise Eichner - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade
- Bass Clarinet - Callie Petry - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade
- Bassoon - Lena Garza - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade
- Bassoon - Kaitlyn Dunn - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade
- Alto Saxophone - Nicholas Rossi - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade
- Alto Saxophone - Dante Gamez - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade
- Alto Saxophone - joaquin Alonzo - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade
- Tenor Saxophone - Jermaine Bernard - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade
- Baritone Saxophone - Cash Brunkenhoefer - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Breanna Banda - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Jade Bennett - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Kalyssa Lerma - Seale Junior High (Robstown) - eighth grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Jerret Alejandro - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Giovani Covarrubias - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Vicent Aquino - Calallen Middle School - eight grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Christian Regalado - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Rolando Arias - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - seventh grade
- French Horn - Gabriel Sandoval - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade
- French Horn - Emily Rivadeneyra - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade
- French Horn - Soraya Tobias - Seal Junior High (Robstown) - eighth grade
- French Horn - Chloe Guillory - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade
- French Horn - Madeline Rodriguez - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade
- Tenor Trombone - Samuel Valadez - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade
- Tenor Trombone - Jaydon Garza - Seale Junior High (Robstown) - eighth grade
- Tenor Trombone - Zachary Nitzel - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade
- Euphonium - Noah Smithwick - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade
- Euphonium - Julian DeLeon - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade
- Euphonium - Jesimiel Cadena - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade
- Tuba - Aldo Fernandez - Tul0so-Midway Middle School - eighth grade
- Tuba - Caleb Limon - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade
- Percussion - Madalyn Valperts - Calallen Middle School - eight grade
- Percussion - McKinnon Theiss - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eight grade
- Percussion - Ian Yzaguirre - Calallen Middle School - seventh grade
- Percussion - Matthew Vela - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - seventh grade
- Percussion - Francisco Martinez - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - seventh grade
Junior High 2C/3C Concert Band
- Flute - Kathryn Vasquez - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade
- Flute - Natalie Elizaldi - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eight grade
- Flute - Araceli Arredondo - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade
- Flute - Sienna Zungia - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade
- Flute - Makayla Wyatt - Calallen Middle School - seventh grade
- Flute - Avril Aldaba - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade
- Flute - Addison Anzaldua - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - seventh grade
- Flute - Tiffany Kim - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade
- Flute - Aubrey Garcia - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade
- Flute - Gabrielle Wright - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade
- Oboe - Skylar Van Der Zeeuw - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade
- Bb Clarinet - Giselle Vazquez - Calallen Middle School - seventh grade
- Bb Clarinet - Elizabeth Castillo - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade
- Bb Clarinet - Andrea Garduno - Orange Grove Junior High - eighth grade
- Bb Clarinet - Shannon Armstrong - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade
- Alto Saxophone - Brandon Ramirez - Orange Grove Junior High - seventh grade
- Alto Saxophone - Caleb Flores - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade
- Alto Saxophone - Evan Hinojosa - Seale Junior High (Robstown) - eighth grade
- Alto Saxophone - Ari Hernandez - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade
- Tenor Saxophone - Matthew Martinez - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade
- Tenor Saxophone - Faith Morales - Calallen Middle School - seventh grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Micah Torres - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - seventh grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Diego Cantu - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eight grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Aiden Rodriguez - Calallen Middle School - seventh grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Alexys Diaz - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Jalin Rodriguez - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Salome Harms - Calallen Middle School - seventh grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Nathaniel Garcia - Seale Junior High (Robstown) - eighth grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Stephen Sanders - Calallen Middle School - seventh grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Eileen Trevino - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade
- French Horn - Tristan Perez - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - seventh grade
- French Horn - Garrett Sigler - Orange Grove Junior High - eighth grade
- French Horn - Aaron De La Rosa - Seale Junior High (Robstown) - eighth grade
- Tenor Trombone - Lino Garcia - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade
- Tenor Trombone - Jacob Arellano - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade
- Euphonium - Praxediz Amador - Orange Grove Junior High - eighth grade
- Euphonium - Austin Garza - Tuloso-Midway Middle School - eighth grade
- Tuba - Anessa Flores - William Adams Middle School (Alice) - eighth grade
- Tuba - Morgan McCarthy - Seale Junior High (Robstown) - eighth grade
- Tuba - William Lewis - West Oso Junior High - seventh grade
- Percussion - Callie Graves - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade
- Percussion - Paloma Calderon - Seale Junior High (Robstown) - eighth grade
- Percussion - Sebastian Martinez - Calallen Middle School - eighth grade
High School 1A-3A Symphonic Band
- Flute - Audrey Garza - Falfurrias High School - 12th grade
- Flute - David Gonzalez - Bishop High School - 12th grade
- Bb Clarinet - Leeann Lopez - Orange Grove High School - 12th grade
- Bb Clarinet - Alejandra Trevino - San Diego High School - 12th grade
- Bb Clarinet - Jocelyn Torres - San Diego High School - 12th grade
- Bb Clarinet - Daniella Gracia - Banquete High School - 12th grade
- Bb Clarinet - Adolfo Conchas - Orange Grove High School - 11th grade
- Bb Clarinet - Makayla Owens - Bishop High School - 10th grade
- Alto Clarinet - Yzabelle Limon - West Oso High School - 11th grade
- Alto Saxophone - Jose Flores - Orange Grove High School - 11th grade
- Alto Saxophone - Corey Lazo - San Diego High School - 12th grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Luke Trejo - Orange Grove High School - 12th grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Karyna Posada - Orange Grove High School - 12th grade
- Tenor Trombone - Randon Hughes - Orange Grove High School - 12th grade
- Tenor Trombone - Elyan Gutierrez - San Diego High School - 11th grade
- Tenor Trombone - Xavier Diaz - Bishop High School - ninth grade
- Tenor Trombone - Aaron Garza - Falfurrias High School - 10th grade
- Euphonium - Christian Rodriguez - Orange Grove High School - 11th grade
- Euphonium - Frank Villarreal - Bishop High School - 12th grade
- Tuba - Christopher Gallegos - Orange Grove High School - 12th grade
- Tuba - Craig Gordon - Orange Grove High School - 12th grade
- Tuba - Ryan Gonzales - Agua Dulce High School - 12th grade
- Tuba - Nathan Rodriguez - Falfurrias High School - 12th grade
- Percussion - Chelsea Flores - Orange Grove High School - 11th grade
- Percussion - Melanie Cisneros - Orange Grove High School - 11th grade
High School 1A-3A Concert Band
- Flute - Sarah Soriano - Falfurrias High School - 12th grade
- Flute - Gabrielle Montgomery - Orange Grove High School - 10th grade
- Flute - Alondra Oropeza - Falfurrias High School - 11th grade
- Flute - Annaliese Gonzalez - Orange Grove High School - 12th grade
- Flute - Derek Lopez - San Diego High School - 12th grade
- Bb Clarinet - Ariel Pousson - Orange Grove High School - 10th grade
- Bb Clarinet - Grace Del Bosque - Bishop High School - 11th grade
- Bb Clarinet - Adolfo Montes - Freer High School - 10th grade
- Bb Clarinet - Kristen Garza - Falfurrias High School - 12th grade
- Bass Clarinet - Jesus Gonzalez - Falfurrias High School - 11th grade
- Contra-Bass - Kaitlyn Guzman - Calallen High School - ninth grade
- Alto Saxophone - Matthew Cobos - Bishop High School - 10th grade
- Alto Saxophone - Rachel Benedict - Orange Grove High School - 10th grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Jon-Michael Gonzalez - Orange Grove High School - 12th grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Sean Hoelscher - Orange Grove High School - 11th grade
- Tenor Trombone - Jasmine Eulenfeld - Bishop High School - 12th grade
- Tenor Trombone - Brandon Barrera - San Diego High School - 12th grade
- Tenor Trombone - Christopher Garza - Falfurrias High School - ninth grade
- Euphonium - Nathaniel Cantu - Banquete High School - 12th grade
- Percussion - Kayla Aguilar - San Diego High School - 12th grade
- Percussion - Faustino Castro - Orange Grove High School - 11th grade
- Percussion - Lillian Vasquez - Orange Grove High School - 10th grade
High School 4A Symphonic Band
- Flute - Allyson Rodriguez - Alice High School - 12th grade
- Flute - Joel Narvaez - Calallen High School - ninth grade
- Flute - Jake Norsworthy - Calallen High School - 12th grade
- Flute - Angelina Palacios - Tuloso-Midway High School - 11th grade
- Flute - Hannah Phillips - Tuloso-Midway High School - 11th grade
- Oboe - Ruthie Ingram - Orange Grove High School - 11th grade
- Bassoon - Isabella Garcia - Calallen High School - 11th grade
- Bassoon - Morgan Ramos - Alice High School - 11th grade
- Bb Clarinet - Maricarmen De La Rosa - Tuloso-Midway High School - 11th grade
- Bb Clarinet - Angel Perez - Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco High School - 10th grade
- Bb Clarinet - Zelina Gaza - Alice High School - 11th grade
- Bb Clarinet - Alexis Lara - Tuloso-Midway High School - 12th grade
- Bb Clarinet - Katelyn Wilson - Calallen High School - 11th grade
- Bb Clarinet - Meredith Majek - Calallen High School - 11th grade
- Bb Clarinet - Victoria Avila - Robstown High School - ninth grade
- Bb Clarinet - Jordan Laningham - Tuloso-Midway High School - 10th grade
- Alto Clarinet - Emily Garza - Calallen High School - 12th grade
- Bass Clarinet - Angel Garza - Robstown High School - 10th grade
- Bass Clarinet - Alexis Guevara - Tuloso-Midway High School - 11th grade
- Alto Saxophone - Kevin Hernandez - Calallen High School - 12th grade
- Alto Saxophone - Jose Magallanez - Calallen High School - 11th grade
- Alto Saxophone - Jase Nelson - Calallen High School - 11th grade
- Tenor Saxophone - Ezekiel Adams - Tuloso-Midway High School - 11th grade
- Tenor Saxophone - Aaron Rivera - Alice High School - 10th grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Caleb Morales - Robstown High School - 12th grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Tommy Cabello - Robstown High School - 12th grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Lucas Walker - Alice High School - 10th grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Celeste Torres - Alice High School - 12th grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Steven Valdez - Tuloso-Midway High School - 11th grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Jose Santoyo-Garza - Calallen High School - 11th grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Jeremy Vasquez - Alice High School - 12th grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Jonathan Litchenberg - Tuloso-Midway High School - 10th grade
- French Horn - Sonya Tobias - Robstown high School - ninth grade
- French Horn - Devien Flores - Calallen High School - ninth grade
- French Horn - Carly Martinez - Alice High School - 11th grade
- Tenor Trombone - Matthew Pruneda - Alice High School - 11th grade
- Tenor Trombone - David Gonzalez - Tuloso-Midway High School - 10th grade
- Tenor Trombone - Jezreel Perez - Tuloso-Midway High School - 10th grade
- Bass Trombone - Layne Bennett - Calallen High School - 11th grade
- Euphonium - David Hernandez - Robstown High School - 12th grade
- Euphonium - Roman Espinoza - Alice High School - 11th grade
- Tuba - Israel Villegas - Alice High School - 12th grade
- Tuba - Emily Lopez - Tuloso-Midway High School - 10th grade
- Tuba - Jonathan Mitchell - West Oso High School - 12th grade
- Tuba - Martin Perez - Robstown High School - 10th grade
- Tuba - David Huerta - Tuloso-Midway High School - ninth grade
- Percussion - Joseph Garcia - Calallen High School - 11th grade
- Percussion - Greg Gomez - Robstown High School - 12th grade
- Percussion - Jesse Vasquez - Robstown High School - 10th grade
- Percussion - Maryssa Rivera - Calallen High School - 11th grade
High School 4A Concert Band
- Flute - Marisol Ramirez - Alice High School - 12th grade
- Flute - India Maldonado - Calallen High School - 10th grade
- Flute - Gemina Carmona - Tuloso-Midway High School - 12th grade
- Flute - Mia Salinas - Tuloso-Midway High School - 10th grade
- Flute - Miranda Garcia - Tuloso-Midway High School - 12th grade
- Bb Clarinet - Julianna Espinoza - Alice High School - 12th grade
- Bb Clarinet - Maryssa Aguilar - Robstown High School - 10th grade
- Bb Clarinet - Aliyah Orobio - Robstown High School - 10th grade
- Bb Clarinet - Katrina Garza - Calallen High School - 11th grade
- Bb Clarinet - Aric Anderson - Tuloso-Midway High School - 11th grade
- Bb Clarinet - Lailah Ramirez - Robstown High School - ninth grade
- Bb Clarinet - Bernice Casarez - Tuloso-Midway High School - ninth grade
- Bb Clarinet - Elias Gomez - Tuloso-Midway High School - 10th grade
- Bass Clarinet - Donovin Flores - Tuloso-Midway High School - 10th grade
- Bass Clarinet - Brenda Rios - Alice High School - ninth grade
- Alto Saxophone - Lindsey Lara - Tuloso-Midway High School - 10th grade
- Alto Saxophone - Emerald Hernandez - Robstown High School - 10th grade
- Alto Saxophone - Victoria Escobedo - Calallen High School - 11th grade
- Baritone Saxophone - Vincent Gordon - Orange Grove High School - ninth grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Briana Yruegas - Robstown High School - 10th grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Cesar Ramirez - Tuloso-Midway High School - 11th grade
- Cornet/Trumpet - Hailey Martinez - Robstown High School - ninth grade
- French Horn - Zoe Blomgren - Alice High School - 12th grade
- French Horn - Tyler Gonzalez - Alice High School - 10th grade
- French Horn - Mariah Fonseca - Alice High School - 12th grade
- Tenor Trombone - Pace DeLeon - Tuloso-Midway High School - 11th grade
- Tenor Trombone - Marc Gutierrez - Alice High School -12th grade
- Tenor Trombone - Rudy Luera - Alice High School - 11th grade
- Tenor Trombone - Javier Robledo - Robstown High School - 11th grade
- Euphonium - Mathew Alonso - Tuloso-Midway High School - 11th grade
- Euphonium - Christian Davis - Tuloso-Midway High School - 11th grade
- Euphonium - Briana Parsons - Alice High School - 10th grade
- Tuba - Jose Villanueva - Alice High School - 10th grade
- Tuba - Yahir Cruz - Tuloso-Midway High School - 11th grade
- Percussion - Steven Ortega - Robstown High School - 12th grade
- Percussion - Diego Silva - Calallen High School - 10th grade
- Percussion - Alexzander Trevino - Robstown High School - 12th grade
- Percussion - Alma Zungia-Mendoza - Calallen High School - 12th grade
- Percussion - Noah Denton - Calallen High School - ninth grade