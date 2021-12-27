Mathis man found dead in Jim Wells County, investigation ongoing

San Patricio Sheriff Department is investigating the death of 42-year-old Michael Espinosa, who was found in a vehicle on County Road 362-1 in Jim Wells County.

According to Sheriff Oscar Rivera, a fight between Espinosa and several other individuals, whose names have not been released due to the investigation, occurred in Mathis. The cause of the fight is unknown at this time.

"Sad Christmas for a Mathis family who lost their son in a homicide near Sandia in the early morning hours of December 23. San Patricio (County) Sheriff’s Investigators and the Texas Rangers are investigating," Rivera said in a Facebook post. "(Espinosa's) body was found in his car at a Jim Wells County road, as the suspects attempted to push the car with the body into the Nueces River but were unsuccessful."

According to Lt. Alan Gonzalez with the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department, investigators were searching for a silver sportscar that may have crossed the county line. Deputies searched in the area of County Road 362-1 and found a vehicle matching the description.

Espinoza was found inside the vehicle dead.

The cause of death is not being disclosed to the public as the investigation continues.

"One suspect is in custody on an unrelated charge but not currently charged with the murder pending further analysis of the forensic evidence," Rivera wrote. "Our forensic team has collected an abundance of evidence from the vehicle and additional information continues to develop. Our sincere condolences to the Espinosa family."

