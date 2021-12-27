Man stabbed following a disturbance at a party, suspect arrested

Police responded to the area hospital in the early morning hours on Sunday, Dec. 26 for a man who had been stabbed at a party.

Officer Zaragoza Zamora had initially been dispatched to the 700 block of Gibson Street for a suspicious man. He observed a man, later identified as Luis Davila, running in the alley. The officer chased Davila but lost visual.

When police were called to the hospital, Officer Zamora learned that Davila had entered a home on Gibson Street where a party was being held.

According to the police report, a witness told police that Davila showed up at the party and caused a disturbance. Davila became upset and allegedly slashed the tires to a vehicle outside the home. He returned to the residence once again and continued to cause a disturbance.

The witness told police the victim and Davila got into a fight. After breaking up the fight, the witness "realized (the victim) was covered in blood from stab wounds" and "he rushed (the victim) to the hospital."

The victim was treated for his wounds.

Davila was later discovered on Gibson Street and transported to the Jim Wells County jail. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.