Lemonade stand money turn into Christmas toys for Toys for Tots

SAN DIEGO - The Fontenot children, Mitchell and Joseph, had another successful donation to the Toys for Tots thanks to their annual Lemonade Stand. This year, they recruited two of their cousins, Kayleigh Sanchez and Jose Sanchez, in the biggest donation of their young lives.

According to the Fontenot parents, the four children, all under the age of 10, raised $1,000 from selling lemonade.

Mitchell Fontenot Jr. is 9, Joseph Fontenot is 7, Kayleigh Sancez is 7 and Jose Sanchez Jr. is 6.

"Another year another donation to Toys (for) Tots, we were so blessed to have so much support from our community, family and friends," the Fontenots said on their Facebook page. "This year has been our biggest donation yet, they were able to raise $1,000 from selling lemonade, with our strawberry lemonade being the top seller, to catering and generous donations from friends and family. The kids were able to donate lots of toys, bikes, scooters, and tablets…. We love that our kids have such big hearts and enjoying giving to children in need…great job Mitchell, Joseph, Kayleigh and Jose keep being the awesome kids that you are."

The children went shopping for new toys and donated them to the Duval County Sheriff's Office who were in charge of delivering the toys to children in need.