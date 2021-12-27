Jim Wells County Commissioners honor South Texas radio host

South Texas native Dan Pena recently retired from his job as the longtime KSAB-FM program director and morning host. He made is announcement following a leave due to medical issues.

Pena's retirement comes after 25 years on the air at KSAB-FM Tejano 99.9 and over a 40-year career in broadcasting.

On Monday, Dec. 27, the Jim Wells County Commissioners and County Judge read a resolution on Pena's behalf for his many years of service to South Texas and to the Tejano music industry.

Pena was unable to attend commissioners court due "him not felling well," according to Victoria Pena-Garcia.

"Thank you so much for recognizing me today. I am very honored and very much appreciative of this recognition. I will always cherish the years I was able to serve my hometown of Alice and the surrounding areas and counties," Pena said in an email. "I have been blessed to have walked in the footsteps of my father, Armando Pena Sr. and side-by-side with my brothers, Armando Pena Jr. and Bobby Pena in the radio business. It's been a great ride and I wouldn't trade it for the world. Thank you!"

Pena started his career in 1980 at KDSI-FM, now KOPY-FM, in Alice. He followed in the footsteps of his father, Armando Pena Sr., who was a long-time broadcaster in Alice.

According to Pena's bio, he was instrumental in helping to break several Tejano music stars and was known far and wide for his influence in "La Onda Tejana." He had an ear for picking the hits. He promoted Tejano music concerts across South Texas and the Coastal Bend.

He is known for his friendly demeanor, willingness to always help in the community, and his knowledge of Tejano music.

Pena was a part of the marathon radio broadcasts on all six Corpus Christi iHeartRadio stations in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. For four straight days, he helped to disseminate information across the Coastal Bend for people that had no other means of communication other than hearing it on the radio.

Pena has been recognized numerous times as the "Best of the Best DJ" in the Corpus Christi Caller - TImes and has been inducted into the Tejano R.O.O.T.S. Hall of Fame.