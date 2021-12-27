APOA delivers Christmas gifts to area students

submitted

This year the Alice Police Officers’ Association (APOA) canceled the 2021 Shop with A Cop program for safety reasons due to the wide spread of the Covid Omicron virus. However, that didn't stop them from helping out local children.

The APOA, with the help of the Alice Independent School District elementary school administration from Saenz, Schallert, Dubose, and Noonan compiled a list of students who needed a little help with Christmas presents this year.

APOA was able to help 127 students with a gift for Christmas this year.

Members Michael Jaramillo, Herman Arellano, Celeena Rodriguez, JC Charles, Homer Mendoza and APOA President Enrique Saenz visited the elementary schools before they went on winter break to distribute the Christmas gifts.

The APOA hoped to have their Shop with a Cop next year.